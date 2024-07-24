Man caught on video looking through drawers at open house

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It started off as a normal open house visit. A man walks in and says he’s shopping around for a new home, but then things seemed a little off. Real estate agent Lina Saba says he rushed upstairs without signing in and didn't ask any questions.

“Later that day after the open house, my client sent me video of the individual and that’s when I knew he was up to no good.”

She caught him on video from a camera in the third floor bedroom. It shows the man quickly opening drawers looking through the homeowner’s personal belongings. We’re blurring the man’s face because San Diego Police say he has not been charged, although he is the suspect in an ongoing investigation.

“I was really surprised that he was because there was at least two more people right behind him going up stairs.”

This was at the Civita development in Mission Valley. Saba says there are a lot of homes on the market around there, so she decided to share the video online, warning others to be on the lookout.



“That’s when I went to go follow you and that’s when I saw the post.”

Deliza Reserva immediately recognized the man from her open house down the street. Reserva and another realtor in La Jolla reached out to Saba, sharing similar experiences.

“The first thing I thought was thank goodness I had someone with me and I wasn’t in there alone.”

Reserva and Saba say they'll always bring someone with them for extra security. They're also telling homeowners to do private showings or to pack up their valuables when trying to sell.

A new California law going into effect next month will require open house visitors to sign in and disclose whether their working with an agent. Realtors are hopeful this change will protect them from unwelcome guests.