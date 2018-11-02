Man arrested, accused of shooting older brother to death in Boulevard

City News Service
11:17 AM, Nov 2, 2018
BOULEVARD, Calif. (CNS) - A 52-year-old man was jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting his 63-year-old brother at a residence in rural East County, sheriff's officials said.

Dispatchers received multiple calls around 4:15 p.m. Thursday reporting a shooting at a residence on a large rural property east of Rancho Manzanita on state Route 94 in Boulevard, Lt. Rich Williams said.

Deputies arrived at a home on the rural property, where the two men lived in separate residences, and found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, Williams said.

The victim, later identified as 63-year-old Danny Smith of Boulevard, was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.

Deputies arrested the victim's brother, 52-year-old David Wayne Smith of Boulevard, Williams said. He did not disclose a suspected motive in the shooting or what led investigators to identify the younger brother as a suspect.

David Smith was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder around 12:30 a.m. today, according to jail records. He is being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

