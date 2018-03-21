Man arrested, accused of pointing laser at San Diego police helicopter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was arrested late Tuesday night on suspicion of pointing a laser at a San Diego police helicopter.



At around 11 p.m., police said someone was shining a purple-like laser at the department’s ABLE helicopter from somewhere on Fiesta Island.



ABLE located the 22-year-old man and officers on the ground arrested him next to his vehicle. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony that could lead to five years in prison.



As recently as three years ago, San Diego was named by the FBI as one of the worst cities in the U.S. for laser strikes against aircraft.