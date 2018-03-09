Man, woman hit by SUV in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Balboa Park Thursday night.

A 23-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were in the crosswalk when a 77-year-old driver in an SUV ran through the crosswalk and hit them, San Diego police said.

Police said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, while the male victim's injuries were considered minor.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene after the crash, which happened ear the Spreckels Organ Pavilion on Pan American Road East.

10News learned the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Police diverted traffic from the area, temporarily closing Pan American Road East from near Spreckels, all the way to the Japanese Friendship Garden during the crash response.