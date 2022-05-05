Man accused of opening plane door, sliding down wing after flight from San Diego arrives in Chicago

(KGTV) – Chicago Police arrested a man accused of opening an emergency exit on a plane and sliding down the wing to the ground after the flight landed at O’Hare International Airport from San Diego.

WLS in Chicago reported the United Airlines flight from San Diego to Chicago arrived at O’Hare Airport just after 4:30 a.m. local time on Thursday when the incident occurred.

United Airlines issued the following statement to WLS regarding the incident: "This morning United flight 2478 was taxiing toward the gate at Chicago O'Hare when a passenger opened an aircraft door and exited the plane. Our ground crew stopped the individual outside of the aircraft, and the person is now with law enforcement. The plane then arrived at the gate and all passengers deplaned safely. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority."

It is unknown what charges the passenger, who was not identified, faces.