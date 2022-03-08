Watch
Survey shows California is third most expensive state to maintain home

Scripps National
Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new survey from Angi reveals California is the third most expensive state to maintain a home, just below Texas and Florida.

The most common repair Californians reported was appliance repair.

To get this information, Angi surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out what they spent repairs on recently, then calculated the dollar amount spent by looking average home repair costs.

Mallory Micetich, Angi Home Expert, said people are spending more time at home, which is adding more wear and tear on appliances, resulting in the need for more fixes. She said it’s important to repair when needed, because upfront maintenance can save a lot of money down the road.

“Maintenance is one of those things that the more you prioritize maintenance on an annual basis, it's going to pay out in the long run,” she said, later adding that “maintenance is not optional. When you own a home, this is something you need to be doing monthly, weekly. Maintenance is constant.”

Micetich said the most expensive appliances to repair and replace are water heaters and HVAC systems.

Angi’s report revealed the average national cost for home repair is $3,018, but Micetich suggests homeowners spend 1% of their home’s value on maintenance every year.

Micetich said “do it yourself” projects can be a good tactic in saving money, but aren't for everyone.

“If you are thinking about DIY for maintenance, DIY is a great cost saver, ask yourself this question first: do I have the time, the tools or the talent to do this project and do it well?” she said.

