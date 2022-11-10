Subscription service gives San Diego Farmer's Market vendors a boost

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - If you've been to a farmer's market in San Diego recently you've probably come across these guys.

Down to Ferment is a hot sauce company that does things a bit differently.

“We brew our own kombucha, so we ferment kombucha and we also ferment the peppers and all the ingredients that go into our sauce,” Sean Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick is the co-owner and founder of this growing San Diego-based business.

“Thank God we're thriving we're growing like crazy and it's hard to keep up with the exclusive growth,” he said.

Kirkpatrick says the foot traffic they get is great...but they've got an extra boost from being part of a subscription service called The Farmer's Finds.

“For us, it’s basically a bigger farmer's market cause Famers Finds does it all across the country,” he said.

“We are a conduit to you finding these wonderful brands from all over the country,” Loretta Markevics said.

Markevics is the creator of The Farmer's Finds which delivers a carefully curated box of products to customers every month for $20.

“So, we scour farmers markets all across the country to find really interesting brands down to ferment was actually the inaugural find right in our own backyard in San Diego,” she said.

The Farmer's Finds have featured other San Diego brands as well, helping them expand their reach and get their products into the hands of as many customers as possible.

“It’s not just about now although I’m sure it is challenging,” Marveicks said. “It’s about also the long game for these farmers market brands and helping give them a boost.”

