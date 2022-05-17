San Diego program giving free professional training to adults

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego College of Continuing Education offers training and certificate classes to adults as a way to give boosts in careers. The various campuses around the San Diego area offer courses in fields like welding, business, healthcare and more.

Carrie Lewis is the Interim program Director for Healthcare Careers and said getting a certificate from the school can help increase pay, especially in a time when healthcare professionals are crucial.

“Entry level healthcare Is fairly low payed. We’re seeing an increase in pay and we’re seeing more opportunities,” she said.

She said the different programs can take anywhere from five weeks to five months to complete, then can make a huge difference in pay.

“When instead of 15 dollars an hour they can make 25, it’s a big change in San Diego where basically you need to be making 36 an hour to be able to afford an apartment,” she said.

One of the best parts: it’s free. All of the various courses are completely free for everyone.

“I think if you show you work hard and show you’re motivated, you can make it,” said Sophie Khanna, who now works at a fertility clinic after completing healthcare courses through the school.

For more information, visit the San Diego College of Continuing Education website.