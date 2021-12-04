San Diego mom pays down $75k in debt

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Debt-free is something Amanda Courtney couldn't call herself, until a few months ago.

"I have paid off all of my debt and it is the most surreal and freeing feeling in the world," said Courtney.

Courtney recently paid off $73,000 in credit card and student loan debt.

And she did it despite her husband losing his job and welcoming a new baby into their family.

She says it all came down to rethinking how she viewed budgets. "A budget is you telling your money where to go so if you want to do those things you just have to prepare for it," Courtney explained.

So, she and her husband made sure to budget for things like vacations and special events, she says they were even able to go to Europe, all while paying down the debt.

Courtney also consolidated her loans through a company called SoFi. "For the first time in terms of my student debt felt like there was a light at the end of the tunnel," Courtney said.

She believes anyone is capable of paying off debt, but first have to do one thing. "Number one you have to be honest with yourself about the situation that you're in."

After that comes setting your budget. Something that really works for you, that you'll stick to is key. And she says be patient, it's not something that happens overnight. In her case, it took 8 years.

"I don't want to pretend like this is easy cause it's not. Takes diligence, and commitment but it's so worth it."

