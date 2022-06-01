San Diego is one of the best US cities to raise a family, study shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new study lists San Diego as one of the best cities in the U.S. to raise a family.

WalletHub researchers compared over 180 U.S. cities in its “2022 Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” report, gathering data and basing the rankings on criteria such as safety, quality of school systems, unemployment rate, and cost of living/affordability.

According to the study, San Diego placed fairly high in numerous categories, leading to the high overall ranking for America’s Finest City.

San Diego’s rankings in some key categories:

No. 6 in Number of Attractions

No. 21 in Playgrounds per Capita

No. 24 in Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

No. 40 in Percentage of Families Living in Poverty

No. 47 in Violent-Crime Rate per Capita

No. 80 in Unemployment Rate

In addition to San Diego, two other County cities made the list: Chula Vista (ranked 37th) and Oceanside (ranked 63rd).

The top 3 best cities:

1. Fremont, California

2. Overland Park, Kansas

3. Irvine, California

The bottom 3 cities:

180. Memphis, Tennessee

181. Cleveland, Ohio

182. Detroit, Michigan

Click here to view the complete report/methodology