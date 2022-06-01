San Diego is one of the best US cities to raise a family, study shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new study lists San Diego as one of the best cities in the U.S. to raise a family.
WalletHub researchers compared over 180 U.S. cities in its “2022 Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” report, gathering data and basing the rankings on criteria such as safety, quality of school systems, unemployment rate, and cost of living/affordability.
According to the study, San Diego placed fairly high in numerous categories, leading to the high overall ranking for America’s Finest City.
San Diego’s rankings in some key categories:
- No. 6 in Number of Attractions
- No. 21 in Playgrounds per Capita
- No. 24 in Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
- No. 40 in Percentage of Families Living in Poverty
- No. 47 in Violent-Crime Rate per Capita
- No. 80 in Unemployment Rate
In addition to San Diego, two other County cities made the list: Chula Vista (ranked 37th) and Oceanside (ranked 63rd).
The top 3 best cities:
1. Fremont, California
2. Overland Park, Kansas
3. Irvine, California
The bottom 3 cities:
180. Memphis, Tennessee
181. Cleveland, Ohio
182. Detroit, Michigan
Click here to view the complete report/methodology