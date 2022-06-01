Watch
NewsMaking It In San Diego

Actions

San Diego is one of the best US cities to raise a family, study shows

Chula Vista, Oceanside also place high in rankings
Exploring San Diego
KGTV
Exploring San Diego
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 14:23:36-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A new study lists San Diego as one of the best cities in the U.S. to raise a family.

WalletHub researchers compared over 180 U.S. cities in its “2022 Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” report, gathering data and basing the rankings on criteria such as safety, quality of school systems, unemployment rate, and cost of living/affordability.

According to the study, San Diego placed fairly high in numerous categories, leading to the high overall ranking for America’s Finest City.

San Diego’s rankings in some key categories:

  • No. 6 in Number of Attractions
  • No. 21 in Playgrounds per Capita
  • No. 24 in Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
  • No. 40 in Percentage of Families Living in Poverty
  • No. 47 in Violent-Crime Rate per Capita
  • No. 80 in Unemployment Rate

In addition to San Diego, two other County cities made the list: Chula Vista (ranked 37th) and Oceanside (ranked 63rd).

The top 3 best cities:
1. Fremont, California
2. Overland Park, Kansas
3. Irvine, California

The bottom 3 cities:
180. Memphis, Tennessee
181. Cleveland, Ohio
182. Detroit, Michigan

Click here to view the complete report/methodology

Source: WalletHub
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Making It Resources

Employment

Food

Health

Family & Child Care

Housing

Businesses

TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c

TUNE IN Thursday, June 2 8/7c