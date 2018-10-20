San Diego County unemployment rate below national levels

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate fell in September with multiple industries in the county showing employment increases, the California Employment Development Department announced Friday.

San Diego County's overall unemployment rate fell two-10ths of a percent from 3.6 percent in August to 3.4 percent in September. The September rate was also lower than the county's unemployment rate one year ago, when it sat at 3.7 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased in September compared with August by 700 jobs while agricultural employment increased by 100 jobs. Nonfarm employment now sits at 1,479,500.

Government and educational and health services jobs all saw month-over-month increases in employment, largely due to the end of summer recesses and breaks according to the EDD. Local and federal government jobs increased by 5,100 in the county while educational and health services jobs increased by a total of 1,600.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest decline in month-over-month job numbers, losing 2,000 jobs due to the end of summer recesses and breaks. Leisure and hospitality also saw year-over-year losses of 1,700 jobs.

Yearly nonfarm employment increased 26,900 jobs, or 1.9 percent, between September 2017 and 2018, while farm jobs increased by 100 from 2017 to 2018, a 1.1 percent growth rate. The trade, transportation and utilities industry saw the largest year-over-year decline, losing 2,400 jobs. Wholesale

trade accounted for roughly 60 percent of the industry's losses.

San Diego County's unemployment rate has trended down since June and is at its lowest level since May, when the county rate sat just below 3 percent.

EDD estimates found California's unadjusted unemployment rate at 3.9 percent while the U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.6 percent.

