Revel Fit Club in Pacific Beach survives and thrives despite COVID pandemic

NOVEMBER 1, 2021 — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - After more than a year of pandemic restrictions most people now see their physical health as a high priority. That means fitness clubs are primed for a comeback, at least those that weathered the pandemic. 22 percent shut their doors for good, proving sometimes only the strong survive. Revel Fit Club not only managed to survive, but it’s also Making it in San Diego and expanding.

"First and foremost, welcome to Revel Fit!” yells Revel Fit instructor Maya Monza.

A group of about 30 men and women are excited to enter the dark studio that awaits. If you've ever set foot inside Revel Fit Club in Pacific Beach, then you know it's part fitness club and part music festival. It is a decade-long dream and the brainchild of owner and fitness instructor Dane Drobney, and it's growing.

"It's a one-stop-shop for strength training with interval training," says Drobney.

The high-intensity workout is a combination of Drobney's years of fitness instruction and business savvy. If you would at his muscular build it’s hard to believe he was a one-time hustler in real estate.

"I'd go to work, wear my shiny shoes and my tie. I absolutely hated my life for those two years. It just wasn't for me," adds Drobney.

But Drobney never lost that business intellect and insight for prime real estate. Early next year, he will live out his dream and open a second Revel Fit Club in Carmel Valley. What's most impressive is he did all of this at the worst possible time. He opened Revel in September of 2019, six months before the pandemic started.

"Not ideal timing,” says Drobney with a smile. “At the end of the day, everything you do is through communication."

Dane and his crew used the power of social media. At times holding free workouts outdoors on the steps of Revel Fit just to help people stay in a healthy physical and mental routine. While the fitness market lost $20 billion and almost a quarter of gyms closed their doors for good, Dane worked with his landlord to stay open.

"It came down to not taking no for an answer," says Drobney.

That never-give-up attitude is something he learned from a close friend, Brandon Stapper who tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident.

"He was always, for years, the person in my ear telling me I'm enough, I can do it, I'm worthy, I'm capable, I have the resources, more than I believed in myself," says Drobney fighting back tears.

Stapper's words of encouragement now line the walls of Revel's studio. It's a constant reminder to Drobney that it may have taken a decade to get to this point, but it was worth it.

"You just have to have the discipline and the patience to see it through,” says a confident Drobney. “And if you're passionate about it, you'll enjoy the ride."

