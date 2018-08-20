Rep. Susan Davis backs legislation making military families eligible for food aid

(KGTV) - San Diego Congresswoman Susan Davis is supporting legislation that she believes would have a positive impact for military families who are struggling financially.

H.R. 1078, called the Military Hunger Prevention Act, would make troops and their families eligible for food supplement benefits. Many families are not currently eligible for the assistance because their Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) is counted as income when determining eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“Military families making great sacrifices in service of our country should not be struggling to put food on the table. I continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and push for the enactment of the Military Hunger Prevention Act. This bipartisan, common sense solution will ensure that we properly care for our men and women in uniform and their families,” said Rep. Davis.

In May, Rep. Davis also opposed a GOP Farm Bill, saying it cut $23 billion from SNAP.

H.R. 1078 was also supported by Reps. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Don Young (R-AK), and Tim Walz (D-MN) as cosponsors of the legislation.