Watch
NewsMaking It In San Diego

Actions

Housing market shows signs of cooldown

La jolla homes.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathan Horn
Homes on Mount Soledad in La Jolla on May 9, 2022
La jolla homes.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 20:24:04-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans who think owning a home here is just a pipe dream could start to see their fortunes change.

A new analysis from Zillow says the housing market is showing signs of cooling, a sentiment echoed by local realtors.

"I've seen more property having reductions, I also am seeing more properties start coming on the market," said Michelle Silverman, a realtor with Coldwell Banker. "If they're not priced right, you're going to start seeing reductions, reductions, reductions."

San Diego is still a seller's market, with demand so much higher than supply. CoreLogic says the median price for a home in the county was $805,000 in March, a nearly 19 percent gain over March 2021.

But a Zillow analysis released Monday said inventory is starting to rise. That could lead to record home-price appreciation cooling off, and home buyers finally having some choices in the market.

"That is adding a bit of competition between sellers and it is taking some of that competitive pressure off of buyers for the first time really since the pandemic began," said Jeff Tucker, a Zillow senior economist.

Still, Silverman cautions that those looking to buy for the first-time will need to expand where they search. While the market may be softening, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is now 5.27 percent, taking away buying power.

"If they could afford a home in the $700,000 range with a 2.3 percent interest rate, they might be in a $600,000," she said. "So that house is going to have different amenities."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Making It Resources

Employment

Food

Health

Family & Child Care

Housing

Businesses

Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate