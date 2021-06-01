Watch
News

Actions

Major labor unions back California Gov. Newsom in likely recall

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
Gov. Gavin Newsom (May 10, 2021)
gavin_newsom_051021.jpg
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 17:18:55-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Labor unions representing workers in manufacturing, retail, grocery stores, health care and other businesses are backing California Gov. Gavin Newsom in an expected recall election.

The California Labor Federation delivered the endorsement Tuesday at the state Capitol on behalf of 2.1 million workers and 1,200 affiliated unions.

They say Newsom, a Democrat, supported workers during the pandemic and called the drive to remove him from office "anti-worker."

Their announcement aims to show unity in organized labor after the new president of the largest state workers union said he won't support the governor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group