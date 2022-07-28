BAKER, Calif. (KTNV) — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Baker, Calif. came in just one number shy of lottery victory on Tuesday.

The ticket sold at Baker's Country Store matched five out of six numbers, missing only the "Mega" number in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the California State Lottery.

Congratulations are in order! A lucky ticket sold at the Country Store in Baker, CA matched five out of six numbers missing only the Mega number in tonight’s 7/26 #MegaMillions draw earning $2.9 Million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions draw is now estimated $1.025 Billion! pic.twitter.com/ekYU9PAWme — California Lottery (@calottery) July 27, 2022

No one matched 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 15 in Tuesday’s drawing worth $830 million. The lottery, however, produced 6,775,330 winners

of smaller prizes.

It has been over three months since Mega Millions has produced a winner. As the lottery continues its winner-less stretch, the jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.025 billion.

But for Tuesday night's near-winner, there's still a life-changing consolation prize of $2.9 million, the California State Lottery noted.

Nevada doesn't have the lottery, but with the jackpot nearing a new record, some Nevadans may want to try their luck. The Country Store in Baker is among a few locations within relatively short driving distance of the Las Vegas valley, along with several locations in Arizona.