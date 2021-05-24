LOS ANGELES (AP) — The huge Los Angeles Unified School District will start the new school year next fall with on-campus, in-person instruction for all students five days a week but will retain an online option.

Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday that elementary school students will have full days of instruction with their teacher and classmates while middle and high school students will be able to change classrooms for each period.

Beutner says, however, that an online option must remain in place for the next school year for students who are unable or choose not to come to schools for in-person instruction.