Los Angeles Police search for driver in Tesla viral video stunt

ECHO PARK, Calif. (CNS) - A person of interest in a stunt in which a rented Tesla flew 50 feet in the air and crashed into two parked cars in Los Angeles' Echo Park area posted new TikTok video apparently mocking police, authorities said Monday.

"LAPD didn't like my stunt," was written on the video posted by dominykas on TikTok as he displayed a key fob with a key hanging from it. The Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division showed the videos on its Twitter page.

The incident happened about 12:10 a.m. Sunday near Baxter and Alvarado streets, the LAPD reported.

Cellphone cameras caught the action, which was posted on YouTube and other social media platforms. It showed the rented Tesla airborne through the steep intersection at a high rate of speed then landing nose-first and crashing into two parked cars.

The Tesla was then abandoned and the driver fled the scene.

The person of interest known as dominykas also posted a video showing him eating what appeared to be a cannabis gummy before the stunt.

By 9 p.m. Sunday, the LAPD Central Traffic Division tweeted: "We are asking the public to no longer send us any more tips regarding @dominykasor We have reached out to him on his social media account. We are asking any witnesses to also come forward."

Viewers of video of the stunt offered remarks. J Cuadra tweeted a suggestion to investigators. "Pull the footage from the tesla duh." Sonny Burnett commented, "Some guys are just begging to be made an example."

There was no immediate description of the driver who could face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges, police said.

Anyone with information on the driver was asked to call the LAPD at 213-833-3713 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.