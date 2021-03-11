Los Angeles opens its first tiny home village to ease homeless crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chandler Street village — a community of 39 tiny homes for homeless people in Los Angeles — was developed and funded by the city as part of an emergency response to its worsening homelessness crisis.

Such homes are increasingly being used as shelter in other California cities as well as nationally in Seattle, Minneapolis and Des Moines, Iowa.

Counselors at Chandler Street provide mental health treatment, legal aid and assistance with job searches with the hope that it will be a temporary stop as people build new lives.

One resident says being able to lock the door and fall asleep is making her tiny home a happy place.