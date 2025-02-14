Los Angeles firefighter in SUV swept into ocean by debris flow in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (CNS) - A Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter learned firsthand about the dangers of sitting inside a vehicle pushed into the ocean by a large debris flow in the fire-ravaged Malibu area, authorities said Friday.

The firefighter was in an LAFD SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday off Pacific Coast Highway when a large debris flow down Big Rick Road swept his vehicle into the ocean, LAFD spokeswoman Lyndsey Lantz said.

"Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries," Lantz said. "He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution."

Broadcast video showed people screaming at the firefighter to get out of the SUV which he did when it was in the water.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.