Long-standing pizza joint near SDSU shares long history with Aztecs fans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Since the 1980s, Woodstocks Pizza near the College Area has been a go-to spot for SDSU fans looking to watch upcoming games.

“Being here at Woodstocks in particular, it’s hyped,” said Peter Salas, an SDSU alumni.

“It’s been insane, especially during the games. We’ve been super busy super packed,” said Gracie, a Woodstocks employee.

The walls of fame are covered in banners and names of alumni.

“Do you have your name written in any of these booths?”

“I have my name written in two of these booths for sure,” Salas said.

Many return every year to cheer on the Aztecs.

“Coming back here is a reminder of being an undergrad and catching that excitement of watching as basketball game at SDSU,” Salas said.

“It’s electric, we have so much fun celebrating with our neighbors it forms an even tighter sense of community,” said Cherie, an SDSU alumni.

Anyone who’s watched or played the game knows...

“Having a space where everyone’s together and supporting one thing is incredible,” Gracie said.

...the real fun is being a part of something bigger. This year’s squad hopes to join a long history of teams and players who have made San Diegans proud.