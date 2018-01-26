Mostly Cloudy
The sailors will pick up capsules.
As part of Underway Recovery Test 6, the Orion test article is pulled in by a winch line at the rear of the USS Anchorage's well deck that brings the capsule into the ship, along with four manned LLAMAs (Line Load Attenuation Mechanism Assembly) that control the capsule's side-to-side movement and a tending line attached to a rigid hull inflatable boat for controlling Orion's movement behind the ship.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Sailors at Naval Base San Diego are working alongside NASA astronauts in preparation of future Orion missions.
The spacecraft Orion is designed to take man farther into space than ever before.
Once it returns to earth it will land 60 miles off San Diego's coast and the Navy will be tasked with getting astronauts to safety and recovering the spacecraft and hardware.
This week crew members on the USS Anchorage successfully recovered an Orion test capsule, completing Underway Recovery Test (URT) 6.