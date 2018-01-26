SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Sailors at Naval Base San Diego are working alongside NASA astronauts in preparation of future Orion missions.

The spacecraft Orion is designed to take man farther into space than ever before.

Once it returns to earth it will land 60 miles off San Diego's coast and the Navy will be tasked with getting astronauts to safety and recovering the spacecraft and hardware.

This week crew members on the USS Anchorage successfully recovered an Orion test capsule, completing Underway Recovery Test (URT) 6.