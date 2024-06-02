Youth Pastor accomplishes dream to open teen center in Southeast San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The new teen center at St. Stephen’s Cathedral is a hub of fun and games for local kids, but for Youth Pastor James Wiley Jr., it represents much more.

“This is going to be a game changer. It’s going to be a game changer," Wiley Jr. said.

Wiley Jr. grew up in southeast San Diego and is now raising his two sons in the area. For years, he dreamed of creating a safe environment in the community for kids to play.

“There wasn’t any safe spaces to hang out," Wiley Jr. said. "There wasn’t any caring adults around that me and my peers could connect with. Because of that, a lot of people I knew got involved in gang violence and drugs.”

Wiley Jr. first began realizing his dream in 2021 with a mobile teen center. He packed a trailer with games and brought it to parks, neighborhoods, and parking lots for anyone to enjoy, including 16-year-old Robby Cruz.

“I feel like everyone should experience something like this. It’s a nice vacation away from home,” Cruz said.

On Saturday, Wiley Junior welcomed the community into a more permanent solution: Reel Teens Teen Center inside St. Stephen’s Cathedral. The center offers endless entertainment and features 10 volunteers who serve as advisers and role models for the kids.

“We have really lovely and caring volunteers who are going to spend time with kids, make connections with them as they’re in the teen center, be a mentor to them, guide them through life,” Wiley Jr. said.

Wiley Jr. attributes his success to the church and some good mentors, hoping that the kids at the center will find similar guidance.

“I believe as we’re able to impact the lives of the youth here at the teen center, they’ll be able to take the positivity and the things they’ve learned out to the community, and begin to change the course of the community,” he said.

The mobile teen center is currently fundraising for a new SUV to carry the trailer to different spaces. If you'd like to donate, click here.