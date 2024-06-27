Youth cycling program is changing lives

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At the San Diego Velodrome, they are using the sport of cycling to teach values to at risk and disadvantaged kids.

"A lot of these kids are having some difficulties, not necessarily at school, but in their home life. So we bring them here for new experiences," says Matt Hoffmann President of the VeloYouth.

Some of the kids taking part in the VeloYouth program have experienced homelessness. Now they are getting a lesson in cycling, but in this program it's not about racing, winning, or losing.

"We talk about an acronym STARS which is all about self respect, teamwork, achievement, responsibility and success."

VeloYouth works with Title one schools all over San Diego teaching kids everything from riding a bike, to life skills.

"Honestly, self respect and confidence is what we are trying to teach to every single one of these kids," says Hoffmann.

For the kids, this is a whole new experience from riding at the Velodrome on a banked race track, to riding bikes without breaks. It's all about having fun, learning new skills, and building self esteem and confidence.

"Coach Matt says we are out here not just to ride bikes, but to become better people," says The Monarch School student Nicolas Lewis.

"If you do not have any self confidence or self esteem, you are not going to move forward. You are not going to look to find your own path and you won't venture out to try things," says Hoffmann.

