Voter turnout increasing among young adults

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Voter turnout among young adults has been increasing in recent years. Historically, young voters have had the lowest turnout.

“We are the future,” said first-time voter Diego Munoz. “So obviously we’re going to be here for a while, so we have a say.”

“It feels a little bit empowering because I never really been able to have a say,” said Maxwell Bowen, who will also be voting for the first time.

Munoz and Bowen are freshmen at Southwestern College. The two are also student-athletes who say they will be taking the time out of their busy schedules to vote on Tuesday.

“I think a lot of kids kind of steer away from voting but I think it’s really important on who gets control to run our country,” said Bowen.

Traditionally, people between the ages of 18 to 24 have the lowest voter turnouts rates nationwide.

During the 2020 elections, in California, the state saw a large increase in young voters, as 47.7 percent of eligible voters cast a ballot. That was substantially higher than in the previous general elections.

In 2016, youth turnout was 36.6 percent, according to the California Secretary of State.

It’s not too late for young adults to register and vote on Tuesday. They need to make a visit to the Registrar of Voters office and ask to register conditionally. Individuals will fill out a provisional ballot.

Once their registration is cleared, the ballot will be counted.