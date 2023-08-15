Vote centers opened Tuesday for District Four special election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Vote centers opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the doors opened, and the signs were put out.

Within hours, voters showed up to vote for their candidate of choice for the District Four Special Election.

Bob and Marie Wagner have been dropping off their ballots together for decades, and while there’s only one race in this special election, they feel it’s just as important as the others.

Bob Wagner says, “Every ballot counts -- and especially now .. with things politically the way they are .. we all have to go out and vote for our candidate."

Tuesday morning, voters like the Wagners showed up at vote centers to vote in person or drop off ballots for the District Four Special Election, which will decide who will replace Nathan Fletcher, who resigned from his position after a lawsuit was filed against him by a former MTS Employee accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

At the time, Fletcher, the head of MTS, said their interactions were consensual.

Here are the four people who are vying for this District Four Supervisor’s seat, Monica Montgomery-Steppe, Janessa Goldbeck, Amy Reichert, and Paul McQuigg.

Marie Wagner says she chose her candidate based on their stance on issues that impact her every day.

Wagner says,” Old people if they raise taxes they can’t afford to live in the homes they've lived in for 30 years. So it's very important for people to come out and vote and study the issues."

And voters like Gloria Sobol say it also makes her feel like she’s doing her part for her community. She adds, “It makes me feel powerful .. because my vote matters."

The vote centers will close at 8 p.m.

In the end, whoever wins this election will serve out the current term, which ends in January 2027.

And a reminder, if no candidate receives a majority vote, then another special election will be held on November 7.