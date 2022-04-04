Watch
Special election for 80th Assembly District on April 5

Posted at 3:53 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 18:55:14-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nine voting centers will open Tuesday for residents looking to cast their ballots in-person for the 80th Assembly District Special Election.

All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Southwestern Community College Lot A
  • Camacho Recreation Center Gym
  • Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center
  • Southcrest Recreation Center
  • Montgomery High School Library
  • Chula Vista Middle School-Auditorium
  • Castle Park Elementary School
  • Webster School-Auditorium
  • Mid-City Community-Gymnasium

The candidates for the district are two Democrats -- David Alvarez and Georgette Gomez -- and Republican Lincoln Pickard.
Only those who live in the state's 80th Assembly District under the 2011 district boundaries can vote in the election -- which seeks to fill Former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez's seat, who stepped down in January to head the the California Labor Federation.

Gonzalez represented the district for eight years.

The district covers portions of southern San Diego County and includes parts of the cities of Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego. If you're not sure whether you were in the 2011 district boundary, you can look it up at sdvote.com.

If any of the three candidates gets a majority of the votes, they will win the seat outright, serving out the remainder of Gonzalez's term through December. If not, there will be a runoff election in June.

More information about the special election can be found online here.

