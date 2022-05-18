San Diego City Council District 6 race: 3 candidates look to replace Chris Cate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three candidates are looking to replace outgoing San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate, who represents District 6.

Cate has represented District 6, which includes communities such as Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, and University City, since 2014.

His current and final term ends this December.

District 6 has recently become a more “left-leaning” district with a larger Asian population after the district was redrawn in 2021.

The three candidates vying for the seat are:

County Planning Commissioner Tommy Hough (Democrat)

Nonprofit arts director Kent Lee (Democrat)

Special education assistant Jane Glasson (Republican)

Hough, who ran against Cate in the last election, said his top two priorities are fixing streets and more affordable housing.

Lee’s priorities align with Hough’s, but he said his top issue is what he calls housing attainability. Lee said he also wants to put a spotlight on government services, which includes fixing roads.

Additionally, Lee is hoping the district becomes a destination spot for San Diegans.

Glasson said public safety, including the addition of more police officers, and fixing the streets are her biggest issues to tackle.

If Hough or Lee were to win, the San Diego City Council would be comprised of all Democrats.