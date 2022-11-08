San Diegan voters head to the polls in rainy weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Election Day is here and wet weather has arrived in the county as well.

Heavy rain and wind are expected to stick around as voters head out to cast their ballots. But many say rain or shine it's important to get out and vote. The polls will be open until 8 pm.

’It’s a common thing for people to say if I stay home its just one vote, or if I stay home it's not going to affect the election, but if everyone says that the whole thing shifts,” says voter Mario Romano.

Romano is visiting home from college in Oklahoma. He says he didn’t want to miss out on voting for the first time in person.

“It was pretty smooth honestly for the first time I was able to come vote in person,” says Romano. “You just go up to the window, everything gets checked out. It was a very easy system.”

The Registrar of Voters office is hoping to make the system easy for all 218 vote centers across the county.

“As of this morning, we’ve had over 25,000 voters assisted in our vote centers throughout the county during the early days of voting and this morning,” says Registrar of Voter Cynthia Pass.

It’s expected to be a wet election day. Paes says they will continue to be in communication with the Office of Emergency Services in the event any weather-related issues arise.

The North County Transit District is making it easy for voters to make it to the polls and avoid driving in the rain. Free rides are being offered on the bus and train.

“I think it was good to associate free rides is the day that I go vote,” says a rider aboard the Sprinter Tuesday morning.

Ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber are also offering discounted services.

Romano believes everyone should find a way to get out to the polls.

“Everyone has got to get out there because every single voice is important no matter who you’re voting for. I’m just happy to be a part of it. I always will be. “