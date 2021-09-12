Recall candidates vote, campaign ahead of election

KEARNY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — In the final days leading up to Governor Gavin Newsom's recall election, candidates are ramping up their push to rally supporters.

Saturday, Kevin Faulconer, a gubernatorial candidate and former Mayor of San Diego, cast his ballot with his wife at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa.

“This recall is an opportunity to bring real change to our state," Faulconer said. "A leader who can bring our state together, a leader who’s going to focus on common sense and a proven track record.”

Meanwhile, candidate John Cox, took a break from the campaign trail to attend a 9/11 event at the USS Midway.

Friday, Cox campaigned on Shelter Island, where he spoke of lowering California's cost of living, reducing taxes, and solving the homeless crisis.

Cox and Faulconer are among a slew of republicans vying for the Democratic governor’s seat.

However, an ABC 10 News Union-Tribune scientific poll shows that conservative radio host Larry Elder leads the pack with 29%.

Saturday, Elder spent the day campaigning in Orange County.

Meanwhile, Newsome held an event in Oakland in his final push to rally enough support to stay in office.

"Because of him, we have made a huge improvement in health. I just what he stands for," Zion Yohannes, who voted no on the recall, said.

Then there are those like Maxwell Blaine who want Newsom out.

"He's going to wreck society in this state by forcing vaccinations, by forcing us to take those vaccines that I believe are unsafe," Blaine said.

As of Saturday, the Registrar of Voters office has received 2,102 in-person ballots.

773,699 mail-in ballots have been returned in San Diego County so far.

"We support Governor Newsom and we don't think he should be taken out of office just because the Republicans want to take our state," voter Michael Randolph said.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters office expects a 70% turnout for the recall election. The turnout for the gubernatorial recall in 2003 was 66.66%.