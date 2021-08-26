Watch
New to California recall debate stage, Democrat Paffrath blasts rivals

Scott Strazzante/AP
From left to right, Democrat Kevin Paffrath speaks as Republicans John Cox, Kevin Kiley and Kevin Faulconer listen during a debate between candidates for the upcoming California recall election, held by KCRA 3 and the San Francisco Chronicle in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)
California Recall Debate
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 12:30:57-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Kevin Paffrath used his first appearance on a recall debate stage to pitch himself as the best alternative should voters remove California Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Paffrath appeared Wednesday alongside Republicans Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley, and John Cox.

The 29-year-old YouTube creator has never held elected office. That's prompting criticism from Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor. He says it's not the time for on-the-job training.

But Paffrath says his Republican rivals and Newsom lack bold solutions needed to tackle California's problems.

All voters have received ballots in the mail and Sept. 14 is the last day to vote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
