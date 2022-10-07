More than 1.9 million ballots on the way to San Diego County voters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Registered voters can expect their ballots for the Nov. 8 statewide election to arrive in the next week, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced Friday.

More than 1.9 million ballots are on their way, and some voters may receive theirs as early as Saturday. They will also find their "I Voted" sticker inside the official ballot packet.

Starting Monday, voters can take advantage of early voting at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail.

All registered voters can vote from home and return filled ballots through the mail -- no postage needed -- or to any of the registrar's official ballot drop box locations around the county Monday through Election Day.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?" Voters can also vote in person at any vote center.

Starting Oct. 29, 39 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting Nov. 5, more than 200 vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All vote center locations will be open on Election Day, Nov. 8, when voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.