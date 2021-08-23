Watch
Longshot recall candidate Kiley may emerge as a GOP leader

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
From left, Republican candidates for California Governor John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose participate in a debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Yorba Linda, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a Sept. 14 recall election that could remove him from office.
California Recall
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 18:25:20-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 36-year-old Republican lawmaker is a longshot in California's upcoming recall election targeting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is burnishing his conservative reputation and could emerge as a future leader in the downtrodden state GOP.

The former teacher and prosecutor from the Sacramento area was elected to the Assembly in 2016. During the pandemic, Kiley emerged as one of Newsom's chief critics and that has given him a devoted but relatively small following.

Kiley doesn't have the money to mount the kind of statewide media campaign that can raise his name recognition in a Republican field that includes talk radio host Larry Elder, Caitlyn Jenner, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
