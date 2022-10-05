Health care workers rally at Planned Parenthood to support Prop. 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With signs in hand health care workers joined state and local officials at a news conference held at Planned Parenthood Wednesday.

They're pushing for Proposition 1, which is a constitutional amendment protecting abortion and contraception rights in California.

Senator Toni Atkins says, “It’s essential that we protect the rights of all people to make choices about their bodies in a safe environment with their own providers.”

In light of the Roe v Wade ruling, lawmakers say more needs to be done to ensure California remains a leader in protecting these rights, staying firm as a reproductive freedom state.

Assemblymember Akilah Weber who is also an OB-GYN, talked about the importance of a woman’s right to choose based off her experience in the medical field.

Weber adds, “it’s their right to choose what’s best for their futures and not to have the decision made for them by Politicians or Judges.”

ABC10news reached out to those against this proposition, the California Right to Life Council and Right to Life Federation. We are still waiting to hear back from them, but their website states they believe Prop, “goes far beyond Roe versus Wade.”

Prop 1 will be on the November ballot.