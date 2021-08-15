Gov. Newsom holds 'Vote No' campaign rally ahead of recall election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With just one month until his recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom is hitting the campaign trail in his fight to stay in office.

Saturday, he held a 'Vote No' rally in San Diego as part of his Weekend of Action campaign.

The tour kicked off Friday in San Francisco. He also stopped by Los Angeles urging voters to vote no on September 14.

Saturday, the governor spoke to a group of supporters at the United Domestic Workers building in College East.

He stressed the high stakes of this election with recent polls showing a tight race.

During the event, local leaders like San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Fourth District Supervisor Nathan Fletcher voiced their support for Newsom and praised him for his handling of the pandemic.

They called the recall a sham led by republicans.

The governor also took shots at his opponent and republican front runner, Larry Elder. He claims Elder wants to turn back the state’s progression by eliminating programs like Obamacare, as well as the assaults weapon ban.

“We need to send a powerful message. The dream is still alive and well in the great state of California," Newsom said. "We are better than what we’ve been experiencing in this country in the last four years and with these people promoting lies and voter suppression.”

Newsom continues his ‘Vote No’ tour Sunday and Monday in other part of the state. The locations and times haven’t been released yet.

There are a total of 46 candidates running against the governor.