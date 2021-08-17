Watch
NewsLocal NewsYour Voice Your Vote

Actions

Former Rep. Doug Ose drops out of California recall race after medical emergency

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, Doug Ose speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif.
Doug Ose
Posted at 11:00 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:00:46-04

(KGTV) – Gubernatorial recall candidate Doug Ose announced Tuesday that he is ending his campaign to become California’s governor.

The 66-year-old former congressman said he was treated for a heart attack over the weekend after experiencing a “sudden onset of concerning medical symptoms.”

Ose added: “While I’m told I should expect a full recovery, additional procedures and potentially surgery are required, and it has become clear that I must now focus my attention on rehabilitation and healing. Sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do. It is what is: my campaign for governor is over.”

Despite ending his campaign, Ose is urging voters to vote in favor of the recall election.

California's recall election is set for Sept. 14.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP