California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has cruised to an easy primary victory. Early returns Tuesday showed the first-term Democrat with 59% of the votes to advance to a runoff in November.

His likely opponent will be little-known Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. He was was a distant second with 18%. Newsom looked vulnerable last year after more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office.

But he easily defeated that recall and now is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election. In the U.S. Senate primary, Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla — who Newsom appointed to the seat vacated by Kamala Harris — easily advanced to a November runoff.

His likely opponent will be Republican attorney Mark Meuser.

Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Californians and issued the following statement following his resounding first place finish in today's primary election.