California's Newsom cruises to easy primary victory

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the recent mass shooting in Texas during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Newsom is facing largely unknown opposition in the June 7, 2022, primary election. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 23:55:32-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has cruised to an easy primary victory. Early returns Tuesday showed the first-term Democrat with 59% of the votes to advance to a runoff in November.

His likely opponent will be little-known Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. He was was a distant second with 18%. Newsom looked vulnerable last year after more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office.

But he easily defeated that recall and now is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election. In the U.S. Senate primary, Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla — who Newsom appointed to the seat vacated by Kamala Harris — easily advanced to a November runoff.

His likely opponent will be Republican attorney Mark Meuser.

Governor Gavin Newsom thanked Californians and issued the following statement following his resounding first place finish in today's primary election.

"Across the country Republicans are attacking our fundamental rights as Americans. Destroying democracy, stripping a woman of the right to choose, and standing idly by as gun violence claims too many lives. California is the antidote to their cynicism -- leading with compassion, common-sense and science. Treasuring diversity, defending democracy, and protecting our planet. Here's to continuing that fight."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
