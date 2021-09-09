Watch
NewsLocal NewsYour Voice Your Vote

Actions

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris stands on stage with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the conclusion of an event at the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in San Leandro, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom
Posted at 8:49 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 23:49:09-04

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris urged voters in her home state of California to defend the Democratic Party's progressive values by defeating the recall against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris appeared alongside Newsom on Wednesday in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she was born and rose to political prominence.

Her visit comes with six days left in the recall that could kick the first-term Democratic governor out of office a year early.

She says California's support for women's rights, abortion access and labor rights are all at stake in the contest.

Republican candidate Larry Elder criticized Newsom for bringing in Harris, saying the race isn't about national politics.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY