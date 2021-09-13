Anti-Recall group holds rally in support of Gov. Newsom

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - Groups against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom rallied Sunday to encourage Black voters to vote no in Tuesday's election.

The African American Voter Registration Education and Participation Project was joined Sunday afternoon by San Diego City Councilwoman Monica Montgomery, supervisors Nora Vargas and Nathan Fletcher and National City Major Alejandra Sotel-Solis at the rally.

Montgomery called the recall election a "sham."

"It is really a shame that in 2021 we are here today to have to decide this again," she said. "We do have leadership in our Gov. Newsom that is beneficial to us all."

Vargas said she wanted to let the community know what's at stake and why they must vote no to stop the recall.

"This is absolutely the Republicans coming in to attack our community," Vargas said. "And it's our communities of color that are going to suffer the most if the governor is booted out."

The rally included members of the San Diego Labor Council and Chula Vista Democratic Club.

The recall ballot asks voters two questions:

-- Do you want to recall the governor?; and

-- If recalled, who do you want to replace him?

Voters can vote on either or both parts of the recall ballot. If more than 50% of voters choose to recall Newsom, the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected.