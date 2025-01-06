Young Man Fatally Shot in Lincoln Park in Possible Gang-Related Violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A young man was shot to death in San Diego today. Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting

in the area of 300 Willie James Jones Ave., east of the Jacob Dekema (805) Freeway, in the Lincoln Park area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and transported him to a local hospital.

After unsuccessful lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased, the SDPD stated.

A preliminary description of the suspects described two Hispanic male juveniles as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 140 pounds. SDPD detectives were investigating the shooting as possibly gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.