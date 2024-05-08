3-year-old girl seriously injured in crash at Chula Vista intersection; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A 3-year-old girl sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Chula Vista that police said was DUI-related.

According to Chula Vista Police, the collision was reported just before 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Palomar Street and Brandywine Avenue.

Police said officers responding to the incident arrived to find a 3-year-old girl unresponsive. After emergency aid was provided, the child was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The driver of one of the vehicles, identified by police as 26-year-old Ayneisha Bryant Frazier, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.

Three women from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Chula Vista Police’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the cause of the crash.