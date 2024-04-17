Young archery students heading to the archery western nationals

SAN MARCOS, CA (KGTV) — The students at Baypoint Preparatory Academy in San Marcos compete in one team sport, and that would be archery.

"Funny enough archery is one of the safest sports out there," says Baypoint Prep archery coach Lisl Budfuloski.

Baypoint Prep has an enrollment of about 240 students from Kindergarten through 8th grade. While archery is a new sport for the students, they are really excelling.

"We started just over a year ago," says Budfuloski. February of last year with fifth through eighth grade, and then this year with fourth grade."

As you might of guessed, most of the students had never picked up a bow in their lives.

"It's a lot of misses in the beginning, but they are doing pretty good. We start them out at five meters, we move them back to ten, and now they are shooting from fifteen," says Budfuloski.

While the kids are new to the sport, they have show great progression. In fact, ten have qualified for the Archery Western Nationals at the end of April.

"For them it's a pretty big deal. You can see they are so proud of themselves and it gives them an extra sense of belonging."