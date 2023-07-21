YMCA Livestrong program is changing the lives of cancer survivors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One lift, one press and walking around the room with one foot in front of the other, a YMCA workout group is focused on one thing: Livestrong. Each of the 12 members in the workout group has one thing in common — they are all cancer survivors.

"We encourage the participants to regain their strength, their mobility, and balance through the program and they meet twice a week," says YMCA Livestrong coordinator Rachelle Lash.

Lash says some members in the group are currently going through cancer treatment, while others are in remission.

"After going through the treatment, some members were near death," Lash says.

While cancer is definitely something nobody ever wants to go through, somehow, members of this group find a positive in having the disease.

"It's a group of people and a facility that cares about us," says cancer survivor Cara Rauschl. "They are willing to offer their time, their place, and their knowledge to help us build strong bodies and be better."

"I think this program has proved to me that I am strong, I can improve, I can have hope, and it's not the end of the world," says cancer survivor Karen Lim.

Those taking part in the 12 week Livestrong program are trying to build up the muscles, as well as trying to build their mental strength as well.

"I'm stronger knowing that i can do it," says Rauschl.

Lash says some members come into the program apprehensive and a little afraid, but after 12 weeks, they graduate and leave an entirely different person.

"Over the 12 weeks, just seeing their whole body and mind change is what really brings a smile to my face."

The YMCA Livestrong program is free, and has currently helped over 35,000 cancer survivors in 40 states.