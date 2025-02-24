Wu-Tang Clan Announces `Final' Tour; LA Stop Included

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan announced its "final tour" today, including a stop at Pechanga Arena.

Billed as "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber," the tour will begin June 6 in Baltimore and conclude July 18 in Philadelphia.

The tour includes a June 21 stop at Pechanga.

Hip-hop duo Run the Jewels will join the group on the tour. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday. Details are available online at thewutangclan.com/tour.

Although the current tour schedule only runs through June 22, group founder RZA suggested in a statement that it could be extended worldwide.

"Wu-Tang Clan has shown the world many chambers throughout our career; this tour is called 'The Final Chamber,'" he said. "This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture. Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years.

"On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen. And to top it off we've got the amazing Run the Jewels on our side."

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.