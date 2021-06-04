Wrong-way driver arrested, 1 driver hurt after fiery crash on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- A car burst into flames after it was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook area early Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened just after 4 a.m. on the northbound side of I-15 near Mission Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said a vehicle was going southbound in the northbound fast lane when it collided with a car head-on. Moments later, the northbound vehicle caught fire.

Some drivers who witnessed the crash stopped and pulled the driver out of the burning vehicle, ABC 10News learned. The driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, CHP officers at the scene told the 10News Breaking News Tracker the wrong-way driver explained to officers that he was coming from the Los Angeles area and thought he was on Interstate 5 in Encinitas.

ABC 10News learned the wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to an area hospital to be evaluated.

The collision forced the closure of multiple lanes on both sides of I-15 in the crash area.