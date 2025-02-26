'World’s largest surf demo' Camp Shred coming to Cardiff

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — The free two-day surfing festival Camp Shred will return to Cardiff-by-the-Sea at the San Elijo Campground this weekend, March 1-2.

Presented by Surf Ride, what the organizers are calling “The World’s Largest Surf Demo” will let surfers and swimmers demo wetsuits, surfboards, and other gear from the top brands free of charge.

Attendees can try out surfboards from Channel Islands and Firewire and wetsuits from Rip Curl and Xcel, and check out GoPro cameras, glasses and sunscreen, electric bikes, REEF shoes and sandals, and a whole lineup of custom camper vans.

Demo sessions start at 8 a.m. in the waves at Cardiff Reef and run into the afternoon, so there will be plenty of time for shredding.

Camp Shred Live music at Camp Shred

Out of the water, there will be a beer garden, live music, local DJs and food trucks to keep people stoked between sessions.

Nonprofit partners include the Rob Machado Foundation, Trash4Tokens, and SurfAid.

“We’re stoked to bring Camp Shred back for another year of connecting surfers with the best in the industry,” Josh Bernard, event coordinator at Surf Ride, said. “This event is all about community—giving people the chance to try new gear, hang with friends, and enjoy the Cardiff vibe. Last year, we saw over 10,000 attendees and raised $7,000 for A Walk On Water, and we’re aiming to make 2025 even bigger.”

No parking will be available at the campground, so organizers say to plan on parking across the street on S Coast Highway 101 or across the railroad tracks on San Elijo Ave.