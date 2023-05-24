World War II soldier killed in battle is finally laid to rest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Almost 80 years after a World War II soldier was killed in action, his family was able to bury his remains alongside his wife, who passed away almost two years ago.

"We said it. He's gone but not forgotten," said Krista Neville, the veteran's granddaughter-in-law.

Army Tech Sergeant Matthew Mckeon was finally laid to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery after the Army was able to connect his family with his remains through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

"All of a sudden, all of these questions that we didn't realize we were looking for answers. All of these answers just started coming out," said Neville. "We found out when he actually died, where he actually died, when he was actually recovered."

Tech Sergeant Mckeon was killed during a battle in Germany at just 25-years-old.

He left behind a daughter, Marsha, and a wife, Jean, who was hopeful for her husband's return.

His wife, Jean, died not knowing what happened to her husband.

"This was from Granny Jean to Matthew inviting him to his daughter's second birthday. She has this labeled Matt Jr. because they wanted to have another child, and they wanted to name him Matt Jr.," Neville said. "It's just inviting him to the party, and it's signed by your two cry babies. It's written to hey, my lover boy."

The family doesn't know if the soldier ever see the card, but it was found alongside a bible when they were given his belongings.

They like to think the two were reunited when Jean passed two years ago at age 99. They were interned alongside each other Tuesday.

"It means a lot. It's just so powerful. It's a special day," said Neville.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency's website said since the 1970s, it's reunited the remains of nearly 1,000 World War II POWs and MIAs to their families for burials with full military honors.