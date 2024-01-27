World Beat Cultural Center trying to recover after storm damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The well-known World Beat Cultural Center in Balboa Park had water gushing into its building during Monday’s storm, but community members have stepped in to help. The director says she’s grateful for everyone who came out but more work still needs to be done.

“This could have been worse,” says founder and executive director Makeda Dread Cheatom. “We were able to save the exhibits, so that’s really good.”

Cheatom says that during a time of desperation, she put out a call to action on social media, and community members came out to help clean up the water.

“It was scary,” says Cheatom. “It was scary because it was nothing you could do.”

Cleaning supplies and soiled items were left to dry in the middle of the center.

Cheatom says the doors will need to be replaced, the dance floors will need to come up and she has no idea what’s waiting for her under the stage.

“I hate to say it, but I think we're going to have to take the stage," she says.

Cheatom gave ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes a look outside. She says a clogged water drain was a partial reason for the flood.

She’s finding light in the situation, saying the old water tower building made of cement was a blessing.

“That's what saved us. If these were walls, we would be gone," Cheatom says.

Even though there is still work that needs to be done at the center, Cheatom is finding ways to serve the community. Earlier this week, donations collected for Haiti were sent out to flood victims in San Diego.

“I grew up in Logan Heights. I grew up in Encanto, East San Diego. It all affects me. It hurt me. I wanted to do something, but I was flooded here, but I was able to give back," she says.

Cheatom says she will be collecting more donations for flood victims in the coming days.

There is no word yet on when the center will be back open. She hopes she doesn’t have to cancel future scheduled events. This weekend, Cheatom is asking volunteers to come out again to help with the damaged items inside of the center.