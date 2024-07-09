Workers at Better Buzz Coffee's Mira Mesa location unionize

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Workers at Better Buzz Coffee's Mira Mesa location have successfully unionized with UFCW Local 135. Following a similar victory at their Hillcrest shop in May, workers at the Mira Mesa store voted on Monday to join the union.

The election, conducted under the oversight of the National Labor Relations Board, was held in the parking lot of the Village at Mira Mesa shopping center. The decision to unionize, under the banner of Better Buzz United, reflects the employees' concerns about wages, benefits, scheduling, and workplace safety.

"It's disappointing that despite Better Buzz Coffee's rapid expansion plans, they have neglected the very workforce that drives their growth," said Maribel Mckinze, organizing director of UFCW Local 135. "As the company expands, so too does our union's commitment to advocating for fair treatment and improved conditions."

The unionization efforts at Mira Mesa and Hillcrest are part of a broader movement aimed at enhancing workplace conditions across Better Buzz Coffee's expanding footprint in Southern California, Arizona, and Nevada.

ABC 10News has reached out to Better Buzz Coffee for a statement regarding the unionization efforts at their Mira Mesa location but has yet to receive a response.