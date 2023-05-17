Work stoppage expected to disrupt MTS bus service in South Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Metropolitan Transit System’s bus riders in the South Bay will likely experience delays in service on Wednesday due to a work stoppage.

MTS officials said the latest work stoppage could impact the South Bay Bus Division, as negotiations between drivers and operator Transdev continue.

Per MTS, the following bus routes out of the South Bay Bus Division could be affected: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

MTS officials said East County Bus Division routes, minibus service, and paratransit service are operating as normal.

Information on delays and detours can be found at https://www.sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts-detours.